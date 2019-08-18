Tracking strong to severe storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 p.m. Sunday for much of West Michigan as a line of storms makes its way across Lake Michigan. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been issued for Allegan County, cancelled after only being in effect for several minutes as the storm that prompted the warning weakened.

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING (Expired at 11:15 a.m.)

A Special Marine Warning in effect until 11:15 a.m. has expired now. It was issued as the storms crossed Lake Michigan, creating dangerous conditions for boaters and people near the beaches of Lake Michigan.

Building heat and humidity will add to the system’s instability, creating the potential for a few severe storms as part of the line, which is expected to run from Whitehall to Alma.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Interactive radar | Beach and Boating Forecast

The NWS says in addition to downpours and lightning, the threats include damaging winds that could down trees and power lines and damage roofs. The weather agency says it cannot rule out the potential for a few tornadoes in the state.

Severe weather possible through this afternoon, especially south of a line from Whitehall to Alma. Threats include damaging winds that could topple trees and powerlines, and damage roofs. Cannot rule out few tornadoes. Know where you will go if a warning is issued! #wmwix #miwx pic.twitter.com/GPdDco29dh — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 18, 2019

Additionally, swimmers visiting beaches from Holland northward are encouraged to stay out of Lake Michigan because of dangerous waves and rip currents, especially on the south side of piers. Red flags are flying along those beaches.

Dangerous swimming conditions today from Holland northward. Thunderstorms also possible. Consider postponing your beach day. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/HJr0sO5ueC — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 18, 2019

After the storms move through, West Michigan should see several dry hours. Conditions will remain humid with temperatures climbing back up into the mid-80s.

Storm Team 8 is tracking the system and will have updates throughout the morning and afternoon on air and on woodtv.com.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app