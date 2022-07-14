No storms today (Thu.). It should be mostly sunny and winds will be relatively light. Waves should be back down to around a foot on Lake Michigan and most or all beaches should have a green flag out in the morning.

Friday, there is a Marginal Risk for a severe thunderstorm (level 1) over much of Wisconsin, SE Minnesota, NE Iowa, much of Lake Michigan and a small part of West Michigan, generally west of US 131 and north of I-96. SPC says: “Thunderstorms should form…during the afternoon. Steep mid-level lapse rates combined with moderate deep-layer shear could be enough for a marginal wind damage and hail threat late Friday PM/night.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday 7/16.

The Saturday Severe Weather Outlook Map shows light green over most all of the state of Michigan. That means that while a thunderstorm is possible, no organized severe weather is expected.

We’ll have a chance of storms on Sunday.

The heat and humidity builds back in for Monday-Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Again, it will likely be cooler near Lake Michigan. In the meantime, highs will likely be in the low 80s for the next few days.

Brisk winds can cause currents to form near piers and breakwaters

We had several drownings at Lake Michigan yesterday (7/13 – Wed.). I want to remind everyone that breezy days can lead to dangerous currents on Lake Michigan. When there is a south or southwest wind, an outbound current can form on the south side of the piers (we call them piers, but they are really breakwaters or breakwalls – because they break or stop the water. A pier allows water to flow underneath it).

The wind pushes the water against the pier. The water can’t go through the pier – it can’t go up or down and it can’t go up on the beach, so the only place the water can go is out toward the lake, then around the end of the pier by the pilon or lighthouse.

Wednesday, we had a north-northwest wind at the lake. That created currents on the north side of the piers and breakwalls. The currents are sometimes pushing you out into deep water faster than you could swim. Many of these drownings occur when waves are running 3-5 feet.

Swimming areas at Holland St. Park, Ferrysburg and the north pier at S. Haven can get these structural currents when there is a north or northwest wind.

To be safe – don’t jump off or swim near the pier on breezy days…or pick an inland lake where they don’t have the breakwalls that stop the flow of the water. When you go to Lake Michigan, check the color of the flag – if it’s yellow, use caution – consider staying in shallow water – if it’s a red flag – stay out of the water.

While many places stayed dry on Wednesday, a few spots had heavy showers. They were generally along or east of US 131. Some rainfall totals: Stambaugh Corners (Osceola Co.) 2.43″, Homer 2.26″, Leroy 2.24″, Evart 1.97″, Wayland 1.64″, Jametown 1.38″, Mt. Pleasant 1.13″ N Dorr. Grand Junction 0.88″.

Satellite picture of the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tue. 7/12

This is a satellite pic. of the eastern Pacific Ocean on 7/12. Hurricane Darby is down at the bottom of the picture (no threat to land). Top left is a giant low pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska…it’s much bigger than the hurricane. It’s cool in Alaska. The Barrow Airport had a high temp. of just 42 yesterday. Point Thomson got down to a frost 31 degrees. Juneau didn’t get past the mid 50s. Satellite loop of Hurricane Darby.

