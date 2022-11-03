We’ve had a relatively quiet period for severe weather in the U.S. (and in the world) this summer and fall. We had just 19 reported tornadoes in the entire U.S. during the month of September. That’s less than half the number of tornadoes we had in the U.S. last January in the middle of winter. However, it looks like the storm chasers will be dusting off their cameras and heading to the Southern Plains.

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this (Thu.) PM/night. They have a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) from Kansas down into the Texas Panhandle. The Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) comes up to SW Iowa. This is mainly for isolated wind damage and hail. Here’s simulated radar for late Friday.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday 11/4

Friday will be a bigger severe weather day. SPC has an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map above) for much of NE Texas, SE Oklahoma, SW Arkansas and a small part of NW Louisiana.

Percent probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point.

The map above shows the percent probability forecast of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. Probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point. The Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of EF2 – EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point. (More Info). EF2 – EF5 refer to wind speeds and damage on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. A hatched area should bring storm chasers out to spot for tornadoes.

Percent Probability of a wind damage report within 25 miles of a given point Friday PM/night

SPC has a robust +30% chance of a severe wind report (+58 mph) for the area in red on the map. That’s a significant risk.

Percent chance of a severe hail (1″ in diameter or greater) Friday PM/night.

There is a large area outlined (in yellow on the map above) for a +15% chance of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point, from near Joplin MO to the Gulf of Mexico.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday 11/5

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday 11/5. Two things to note. There is only a General (not severe) thunderstorm risk. Second, it doesn’t include any of the Great Lakes. So, while we will have strong winds (due to the circulation around a strong low pressure center that will pass to our northwest) and showers, we are not expecting any significant thunderstorms at this point. I’ll update later on – Happy Firday!