Droughts are usually bad, like a long period without rain in the summer or the drought of victories that the Detroit Pistons are having now (18 losses in a row – and the next 5 games are against opponents with winning records. The NBA record is 28 losses in a row by the 76ers spread out over two seasons). It’s like the curse of the Detroit Lions was transplanted to the Pistons this year.

However, some droughts are good, like the drought of severe weather we’ve been having in the U.S. over the last 6 weeks. During these 48 days, we’ve had 24 tornadoes. Most all of these were weak and brief. Seventeen of the 24 tornadoes were on Nov. 20 in a relatively small area from eastern Louisiana into western Mississippi.

There were 40 reports of wind damage -27 of them on Nov. 20 – again in that area from eastern Louisiana into western Mississippi. There were only 9 reports of severe criteria (1″ in diameter or greater) during those 6 weeks in the U.S. The most in one day was 4 and all 4 of those were in West Michigan on November 6th. We had severe hail between 1 and 1 1/2″ in diameter in an east to west swath from southern Oceana into southern Newaygo, far northern Kent and western Montcalm Counties. (top pic. is hail on Nov. 6 in Shelby in Oceana Co. (from Kathy Sue-Uber).

This map shows tornadoes in Michigan in 2019. The Storm Prediction Center count is at 19. The annual average for Michigan is 16. Seventeen of the 19 tornadoes were “weak” – rated EF0 or EF1 and two were rated EF2. There were no EF3, EF4 or EF5 tornadoes in Michigan.

This year, almost all of Michigan’s tornadoes occurred in summer and not in spring. We had 8 torandoes in July and 9 in August.

The biggest tornado day was August 24th. Severe thunderstorms developed over the lakeshore counties and pushed ESE across southern Lower Michigan, northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. A high end EF1 tornado moved along a path from Alpine Township into Plainfield Township. That tornado was on the ground continuously for nearly 9 miles. Another tornado moved along I-96 for 1 1/2 miles, overturning 17 vehicles. There was one fatality and three injuries.

On the map above, each red dot is a tornado report and each blue dot is a wind damage report. At my house in Alpine Township, I estimated winds of 55-60 mph, the fastest wind since the derecho of May 31, 1998.

There were no severe reports in Mason or Manistee Counties this year.

ALSO: There were some strong thunderstorms in Mexico last night:

This is lightning data Wednesday evening. There was a lot of lightning south and east of Durango and east-northeast of Guadalajara. There was also some lightning on the south shore of Lago de Chapala, which is the largest freshwater lake in Mexico.

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center. General (not severe) thunderstorms are possible along the Pacific NW Coast from Washington down to N. California.

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday/Friday night shows a Marginal Risk for E. Oklahoma, far NE Texas, W. Arkansas and SW Missouri. A non- severe storm is possible for S. Illinois and SW Indiana.