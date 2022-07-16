The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan in a risk area for possible severe thunderstorms Tuesday PM/night. We’re at the east edge of the threat area and the primary threat would be damaging wind.

SPC says: “Medium-range model guidance continues to highlight the potential for severe thunderstorms across the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes on Tuesday (day 4). A powerful mid-level shortwave trough is forecast to move from the ND/MT/Saskatchewan border east-southeastward into the western Great Lakes on Day 4 and subsequently into the central Great Lakes by Wednesday night. A reservoir of rich low-level moisture will likely encompass much of the Midwest into the Great Lakes and Northeast during the Tuesday-Thursday timeframe. Mesoscale details are still uncertain at this time. However, will maintain a highlight over the Upper Midwest/western Great Lakes on Tuesday due to above-average confidence in severe potential.”

ALSO: Check out the satellite pic. of Lake Superior and Lake Nipigon below. Note the cumulus clouds over the warmer land – none over the cooler water. The white area over Lake Superior is fog.

Lake Superior and Lake Nipigon satellite picture July 13 2022

