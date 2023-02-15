Severe Thunderstorms will develop south of Michigan today. The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this (Wed. PM/night). There is an Enhanced Risk (in orange on the map above) of severe storms in E. Arkansas, NW Mississippi and W Tennessee. The Slight Risk (in yellow on the map above) runs from Louisiana north to southern Illinois. SPC says: “Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible over parts of Texas and Oklahoma beginning late in the day and into the evening this Wednesday. A severe threat will also develop overnight over the lower Mississippi Valley/Mid-South region, with a tornado risk.“

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday (2/16). There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms from Mississippi north into Ohio. The severe risk is expected to stay south of Michigan. SPC says: “Widely scattered severe thunderstorms are likely from the central Gulf Coast states northward into the Ohio Valley on Thursday and Thursday evening. Several tornadoes are possible over Mississippi and Alabama, including the risk for strong tornadoes.“

