Showers and strong thunderstorms are returning to West Michigan this weekend.

The hot and humid conditions Saturday afternoon will serve as fuel for an active evening. Thunderstorms look to fire up in Wisconsin during the early evening Saturday and track across Lake Michigan. The main time for West Michigan to see storms is between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

A strong line of storms will track into West Michigan overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of the area to an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms on Sunday are much less likely to be severe, but southern counties remain at a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).



Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo are at an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Saturday evening. The severe threat diminishes Sunday afternoon.

The main threat with this system is damaging wind. Wind gusts may be over 75 mph at times. The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan with a 30% chance of wind damage within 25 miles of a given point.

Thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts.

Additionally, there is a chance for 1″+ hail, heavy downpours, and even an isolated tornado.



Large hail and an isolated tornado remain potential threats.

As this looks to be primarily an overnight system, have many ways to get warnings. This may include a weather radio, television, and the Storm Team 8 weather app.