Showers and strong thunderstorms are returning to West Michigan this weekend.
The hot and humid conditions Saturday afternoon will serve as fuel for an active evening. Thunderstorms look to fire up in Wisconsin during the early evening Saturday and track across Lake Michigan. The main time for West Michigan to see storms is between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of the area to an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms on Sunday are much less likely to be severe, but southern counties remain at a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).
The main threat with this system is damaging wind. Wind gusts may be over 75 mph at times. The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan with a 30% chance of wind damage within 25 miles of a given point.
Additionally, there is a chance for 1″+ hail, heavy downpours, and even an isolated tornado.
As this looks to be primarily an overnight system, have many ways to get warnings. This may include a weather radio, television, and the Storm Team 8 weather app.