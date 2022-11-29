There has been very little severe weather of late in the U.S. In the last 17 days, there have been only three small tornadoes in the entire country. From Nov. 12th through the 24th, there wasn’t a single report of severe criteria hail in the U.S.

Today will be a different story. A severe weather outbreak in the South could bring large hail, strong wind and destructive tornadoes. Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for this (Tue.) PM/night:

Severe weather outlook area from the Storm Prediction Center for Tue. PM/night

SPC has a Moderate Risk (level 4) for a small portion of NE Louisiana and a large portion of Central Mississippi. They say: “Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, and a few severe wind gusts are expected this afternoon into the overnight period across parts of the lower to mid Mississippi Valley and parts of the Southeast. A few strong tornadoes will be possible.”

Percent Chance of a Tornado within 25 miles of a given point.

The map above shows the percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. The red area is a 30% chance. The hatched area is a 10% or greater probability of an EF2 – EF5 tornado within 25 miles of a point.

Probability of a wind damage report within 25 miles of a given point Tue. PM/night

Here’s the percent chance of a wind damage report within 25 miles of a given point. There’s a large 15% area outlined fhat runs from near the Gulf of Mexico north into Western Kentucky. The 5% risk comes north almost to South Bend.

Probability of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point.

The probability of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point has been upgraded. There is now a 30% risk area (in red on the map) and a hatched area where there is a 10% or greater probability of two- inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point.

Southern U.S. radar

Graphic on the storm possibility from the Jackson MS NWS

s KDGX

Jackson, Mississippi Radar

Note – I’ll be in the Holland Parade of Lights (with Santa) this Tue. evening. Say “hi” when we go by.

It still looks pretty cold for the 2nd week of December. Happy Tuesday!