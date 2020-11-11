LIVE: Severe thunderstorm watch, warnings issued across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch and warnings for most of West Michigan Tuesday evening.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 60 mph in some counties. The intensity is expected to lessen for most counties around midnight, though it could before then.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Muskegon and Oceana counties until 8:15 p.m. A warning has been issued for Newaygo County until 9 p.m. Ottawa and Van Buren counties have warnings issued until 9:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued until midnight in the following counties:

Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

