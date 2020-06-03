Power outages after storm moves through W MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A large thunderstorm system over West Michigan brought with it damaging winds.
There are scattered power outages in Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo counties, as well as northern Kent County, Consumers Energy’s interactive map shows.
Outages by county as of about 12:45 a.m.:
- Allegan County: 109
- Calhoun County: 893
- Kent County: 2,678
- Muskegon County: 740
- Newaygo County: 1,235
- Oceana County: 2,177
- Ottawa County: 1,291
The majority of West Michigan was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Kent, Ionia, Montcalm and Newaygo counties until 1:30 a.m.
You can track the storm on radar on woodtv.com.
—–
Inside woodtv.com:
Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app