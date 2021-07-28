Severe thunderstorm threat arrives after dark tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Today will unfold like a typical summer day, with heat and humidity in full supply and enough sunshine to make the beaches very appealing.

But after sunset, our severe weather antenna needs to be fully extended. Here’s the futurecast breakdown:

9 p.m.: The focus from early to mid evening will be on storm development near Duluth and Northwest Wisconsin. It’s those storms that will follow the instability gradient to the southeast.

4 a.m.: Those storms are expected to arrive across Southwest Michigan around or shortly after midnight with widespread storm activity encompassing much of the viewing area by 4 a.m.

8 a.m.: Storms will be progressive, likely moving at a fast pace. Storm Team 8 expects most of them will be gone by 8 in the morning.

Each storm event has it’s own fingerprint in terms of what they are most likely to bring in terms of severe weather. The two primary threats that stick out for us will be the potential of severe straight-line winds (58 mph or greater) accompanied with torrential rainfall. All of the fireworks should occur between 10 p.m. Wednesday evening at the earliest to 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Here’s the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

At an eyeball glance, the way the outlook is oriented, you can tell where the storms are likely to travel from northwest to southeast. The severe threat is obviously greater in Wisconsin than Michigan, so the question remains, how long will the storms be able to maintain their strength as they enter Lower Michigan?

Storm Team 8 along with SPC believe that the straight line wind threat is not only greatest in Michigan but also in Wisconsin.

WIND THREAT

In terms of the other severe weather variables such as hail and tornadoes, the SPC has it almost exclusively on the other side of the lake.

HAIL THREAT

The possibility of one inch diameter hail is only at 5% within a 25 radius west of US-131. This pales in comparison with the 30% potential within a 25 mile point in north-central Wisconsin. During storm initiation hail could be greater than two inches there!

TORNADO THREAT

The tornado threat is rather low as well but not zero. Depending on the track of the surface low we could receive enough direction speed shear near the warm/cold front interface that a brief tornado will be possible.

The atmospheric set up is such that a rare “derecho” event is possible. Such historic events have occurred in Michigan in 1991 and 1998 (background is radar image of the 1998 event) and as recent as August 20 last year in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. They are characterized by widespread, long-lasting straight line winds that last six hours or more.

Outside of the severe weather possibilities is the threat of torrential rain. Nearly all of the forecast models have the potential of an inch or more of rain with the possibility of up to five inches locally.