There is a rather rare chance of severe thunderstorms in Ohio this PM. The Storm Prediction Center has much of northern and central Ohio in a Slight Risk for possible thunderstorms. The General (not severe) chance of a thunderstorm (light green on the map) comes up into SE Michigan. Anyone traveling down or east of I-69 in eastern Indiana and Ohio should keep an eye out for a storm.

This is the Storm Prediction Center’s percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point for this Thursday PM/evening. That’s a 2% chance in Ohio – not a great chance – but enough to take notice.

Here’s the probability of a severe (over 58 mph) wind gust from a storm this afternoon. The 5% chance comes up to the Michigan border.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-upper 50s today in Ohio as they get into the warm sector. While we have a day significantly warmer than average in West Michigan (mid 40s in G.R. will be 10-15 degrees warmer than average), we won’t get into the warm sector, so no severe storms in West Michigan.