There are a number of computer models that help us forecast weather. Part of my job is to look at these models and all the other weather data available to us (satellite, radar, plotted weather maps of the surface and the atmosphere, the Grand Rapids Area Forecast Discussion, etc.) and make up my own forecast.

Several of the computer models are predicting a strong to severe thunderstorm will move through West Michigan Monday afternoon and evening. The above map is the Baron model from Saturday for 6 pm Monday. Now, this map is sure to get a meteorologist excited…and concerned. Remember, this forecast may be right, it may not be right, it may very well be overdone (and I really hope it’s not underdone!)

The model shows a line of thunderstorms pushing through West Michigan. There is a bowing segment moving through the Grand Rapids area that likely would be pushing a lot of wind.

Here’s the set up…a warm front will be moving up into Michigan from SSW to NNE. On the “cool side” of that front, the general wind may be east, or east-southeast. Storms are forecast by some models along and just north of this warm front…then move from S. Minnesota across Wisconsin and into W. Michigan. If this model is right, the storms will ride right over the cool, shallow, marine layer of air over Lake Michigan and diminish little if any as they cross the lake.

Really big severe thunderstorms are rare. We remember the biggest ones…May 31, 1998 (gusts estimated to 130 mph at Grand Haven/Spring Lake and in Walker), July 7, 1991(gust to 85 mph in Walker and in NE Grand Rapids), July 16, 1980 across the I-94 corridor (measured gust to 98 mph at the Coast Guard Station at St. Joseph, 71 mph at the Detroit Airport). So hopefully, this is either wrong or overdone or the storms will be weaker than shown here. In any case, stay tuned for forecast updates.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday June 12

Here's the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Day 1 (Sunday). I'm hoping this map will automatically update. The storms today will be to our south. There is a General (not severe) Thunderstorm Risk south of a line from Muskegon to Saginaw, but most areas in S. Lower Michigan will see nothing more than a very isolated light shower or sprinkle.

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Day 1 (Sunday). I’m hoping this map will automatically update. The storms today will be to our south. There is a General (not severe) Thunderstorm Risk south of a line from Muskegon to Saginaw, but most areas in S. Lower Michigan will see nothing more than a very isolated light shower or sprinkle.

Now for the Day 2 Outlook…for Monday:

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday, June 13, 2022

Here’s the latest Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday, June 13. As I suspected, the Storm Prediction Center has added a Slight Risk Area that now covers parts of IA, WI, IL, MI, IN and most of Ohio. Lets look at the individual threats:

Probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point.

Percent Risk of a Tornado within 25 miles of given point.

Here's the Tornado Probabilty Forecast…there is a 5% risk now across far eastern Iowa, S. Wisconsin, SW Lower Michigan, N. Illinois, N. Indiana and NW Ohio.

Here’s the Tornado Probabilty Forecast…there is a 5% risk now across far eastern Iowa, S. Wisconsin, SW Lower Michigan, N. Illinois, N. Indiana and NW Ohio.

Probability of damaging thunderstorm winds or wind gusts of 50 knots or higher within 25 miles of a point.

Forecast of Damaging Winds within 25 miles of a given point

Above is the severe wind (+58 mph) probability – within 25 miles of a given point. It's 15% south of a line from Grand Haven to Monroe MI. The hatched area is a 10% chance of winds 75 mph or greater. You pay attention when there's a hatched area on an outlook map.

Above is the severe wind (+58 mph) probability – within 25 miles of a given point. It’s 15% south of a line from Grand Haven to Monroe MI. The hatched area is a 10% chance of winds 75 mph or greater. You pay attention when there’s a hatched area on an outlook map.

Probability of one inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point.

Probability of a Severe Hail Report within 25 miles of a given point

Here's the hail forecast – up at 15% south of a line from Grand Haven to Monroe.

Here’s the hail forecast – up at 15% south of a line from Grand Haven to Monroe.

Here’s what SPC wrote early Sunday AM: “Scattered severe thunderstorms should develop Monday across parts of the northern Plains, and from portions of the Midwest into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes all appear possible. Some of the winds could be significantly severe (75+ mph) across parts of the Midwest/Ohio Valley Monday afternoon. there is increasing concern that redevelopment of intense thunderstorms could occur with the MCV across parts of southern WI/northern IL into southern Lower MI, IN, and OH.

At this point, there is still a substantial amount of uncertainty with where/if thunderstorms redevelop by Monday afternoon. Both global and convection-allowing model guidance show large variability in possible solutions, which range from little to no surface-based convective redevelopment, to an intense, bowing MCS sweeping southeastward in a narrow corridor across parts of the Midwest into the OH Valley through Monday evening. Given these uncertainties, have opted to include greater (15%) severe wind probabilities and add a significant severe wind area where confidence in an MCS occurring is somewhat better. Isolated large hail may occur with any embedded supercell. A few tornadoes also appear possible, as low-level shear will be maximized along and just south of the warm front. If confidence in the MCS scenario occurring increases, then even greater severe probabilities would likely be needed owing to the very favorable thermodynamic environment.”

Still too early and still enough uncertainty to mention the “d” word, but that possibility has not been totally eliminated yet with this system. We’ve already had one in the Great Lakes this summer.

Here's the latest Grand Rapids National Weather Service Forecast Discussion, current Michigan weather observations, a surface weather map, severe thunderstorm and tornado watches in the U.S., meso-discussions (often issued before a watch) and storm reports.

Storm Reports from Saturday

Here’s storm reports from Saturday and there were some significant ones. Of the seven reported tornadoes, the one that went through Maryville, Kansas did the most damage. Four industrial buildings collapsed. US. 36, a main street in town was blocked by debris. There was a tornado near Pendleton OR.

Winds hit 92 mph at Castle Rock SD, 84 mph at Hardin MT, 83 mph at Manhattan, KS (look what the storm did to the Chi Omega Sorority House – nice pic. with mammatus clouds at the link) and 80 mph near Sturgis SD.

Hail 5″ in diameter (bigger than a softball) fell near Beatrice, Nebraska).