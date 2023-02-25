Up top is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday (2/26). There is an Enhanced Risk (in orange on the map above) of severe thunderstorms from the eastern park of the Texas Panhandle up through Oklahoma. That is surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) that runs from Texas up into Kansas. The Marginal Area (in dark green) goes east into Missouri.

SPC says: “Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible from late Sunday afternoon into the evening from parts of northwest Texas northward into southern and eastern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats although an isolated tornado threat is also expected.”

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday (2/27). There’s a Slight Risk Area over SE Indiana, SW Ohio extending down into Kentucky. There is a risk of a thunderstorm all the way north to Fort Wayne IN.

SPC says: “Thunderstorms associated with damaging winds will be possible on Monday across parts of the Ohio Valley southward into eastern Tennessee.”

Note, there is also a chance of a non-severe thunderstorm along the West Coast from Washington down to central California.

There was one tornado in the U.S. on Thursday. That was southeast of Whittier, California: “KTLA received multiple calls from the public about downed trees in the area. Radaer and environmental conditions indicated the damage was mostly likely from a non-supercell tornado.”

After a very active January for tornadoes (168 preliminary count with 8 fatalities), we’ve had only 23 reported tornadoes this February.

CLIMATE NOTES: So far this month of February has averaged 4.9 degrees warmer than average – (warmest 54 and lowest 5). We;ve had 5″ of snow (not counting what fell last night) and 3″ of precipitation (again, not counting last night). That’s 1.21″ above average for February. It’s been a windy month, with an average wind speed of 12.5 mph and a peak gust of 56 mph on the 15th. The relatively warm temperatures and the fairly strong wind have caused lakes to have thin ice or even no ice at times this winter.