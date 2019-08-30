Severe storms spawn tornado, hail, flooding in Michigan

Left to right: Viewer photos show hail and a rotating wall cloud during the Aug. 29, 2019 storms in West Michigan.

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Authorities say severe thunderstorms that moved across Michigan spawned at least one tornado that damaged some structures and knocked down trees.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down Thursday night near the Shiawassee County community of New Lothrop, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit.

Weak Tornado Confirmed In New Lothrop Last Evening. #MIWX pic.twitter.com/BKyy35w4TU — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) August 30, 2019

No injuries were reported.

WEYI-TV reports two garages and two barns were damaged or destroyed. A storm survey Friday was to determine the intensity of the tornado.

The storms also hammered West Michigan with sheets of rain, high winds and hail that ranged from an inch in diameter near Greenville to tennis ball size in southwest Newaygo County, according viewer reports. Downed trees were reported just north of Grant and in several spots in Ionia County.