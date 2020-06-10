Severe storms possible Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The stage is set for severe storms for Michigan on Wednesday, especially east of US-131. The biggest threat is for damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a “Moderate” risk for parts of our viewing area.

Moderate risks are typically only issued one to two times a year for our state making them somewhat rare. While the eastern part of our state look more likely to see widespread severe weather Wednesday, even our lakeshore areas need to be on the lookout for a sudden severe storm.

Not everyone in West Michigan will see damage on Wednesday, but the chances for any one community to see damage are higher than a usual thunderstorm day.

The most likely time frame for storms to form for our area is from noon to 6 p.m.

A cold front will collide with the remnant, tropical air mass left over from Cristobal. The incoming cold front will act as a trigger; kicking up several strong to severe storms during the afternoon and early evening.

Storms in our area will likely begin to pop around noon, quickly erupting into the mid afternoon and spreading east towards 6 p.m.











Any of these storms will have the potential to put down a damaging wind gust. Wind gusts are the biggest threat compared to hail or tornadoes Wednesday, and are most likely east of 131. While high winds are the primary threat any of the thunderstorms that form Wednesday could still produce these threats anywhere in West Michigan.

Wind Threat Wednesday

Tornado Threat Wednesday

Hail Threat Wednesday

By Wednesday night storms will begin to die down. Sunshine is on the way for Thursday. The only hazard on Thursday is large waves out on Lake Michigan.

Expect gorgeous weather to unfold Friday and into the weekend with sunshine and 70s.