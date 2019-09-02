Severe storms possible in West Michigan Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a long Labor Day weekend, we’ll head into the new week with a chance of rain and strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has West Michigan under slight risk of severe weather Tuesday. That means scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. Portions of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin are also included in the slight risk area.

A warm front will pass through early Tuesday morning, allowing heat and humidity to build. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s and dew point temperatures could make it into the mid or upper 60s.

Tuesday is also going to be very windy. Southwesterly winds will come in at 15-25 mph and could gust into the 30 mph range. A cold front will collide with our warm and unstable airmass late in the day, triggering the development of strong storms.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts

It currently looks as though a few rounds of showers and storms will be possible. The first round should pass through West Michigan late Tuesday morning and mainly impact areas around and north of Grand Rapids. That round could contain some thunderstorms, but the chance of severe weather will be lower in the morning.

Another batch of storms will arrive in the afternoon or early evening, and this is the round Storm Team 8 will be closely watching. The atmosphere will likely have had enough time to recover from any shower activity that may have passed through earlier in the day and there will be sufficient energy in place for these storms to become severe.

The biggest threat will likely be damaging winds, but all severe hazards will be possible, including hail and even a few tornadoes. Late afternoon into the early overnight hours is when conditions will be most favorable for strong storms.

The threat of severe weather will then wind down and we’ll be left with sunshine and cooler temperatures Wednesday.

Storm Team 8 continues to watch this system. Check back on air and woodtv.com for updates and download the free Storm Team 8 weather app for alerts.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app