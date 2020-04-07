Severe storms possible for parts of Michigan Tuesday evening

Warm temperatures during spring will sometimes be accompanied with the potential of severe thunderstorms. Tuesday will be one of those days as an area of low pressure is forecast to track across Lower Michigan in the evening with a warm front surging north trailed by a cold. This can lead to a fairly potent setup for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center with it latest update has again increased the severe weather threat category. An “enhanced risk area” goes as far north as Holland, Ionia to St. Johns with a slight risk to the north to just south of Cadillac.

Low-level winds are expected to be fast, with a good chance of wind speed and direction changing with height. This is called wind shear, and for the past five years many of West Michigan’s tornadoes have been highly dependent on strong wind shear.

The time frame of severe weather for Southwest Michigan appears to be between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Here is the possible storm progression from one of the higher resolution models (HRRR). The below image shows storm development in and around Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland by 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m.:

The upper level flow winds will be strong so storm movement will be quite fast. Already by 10 p.m., storms will begin to exit our viewing area and head towards Ann Arbor and Detroit.

What type of alert may you receive?

The way the atmosphere is setting up, we could get anything from straight line wind gusts in excess of 58 mph, large hail (even 2 inches or greater) and even an isolated tornado. The fast storm movement will keep the flooding potential quite small.

Here’s the breakdown from SPC. Percentages represent the possibility of occurrence within a 25-mile point. The possibility of wind gusts in excess of 58 mph or stronger has significantly gone up.

Along with that comes the threat for large hail, which is quite rare in Michigan. The hatched areas represent locations that could get 2-inch diameter hail or larger. That would be the size of a hen’s egg or larger!

The tornado threat, although low, is still there.

It will be important to stay weather aware on Tuesday. Keep in mind the fast storm movement will give us less time to warn you, so make sure you have a way to receive any severe alert. A much quieter, albeit quite cold forecast, will return for the remainder of the week.

