Damaging winds possible amid Friday storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After almost two weeks of mostly dry weather, a line of showers and storms is expected Friday, bringing pockets of heavy rain and even the chance for damaging winds.

The storm system was rolling through the Dakotas Thursday night, with some active severe thunderstorms already rearing their ugly heads.

This system will move into West Michigan Friday afternoon.

Expect Friday to begin sunny and warm with quickly increasing clouds and a sticky feel to the air. Storms are expected to erupt early in the afternoon and continue though the evening.







The Storm prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has included West Michigan in an “enhanced” risk for severe weather. This means at least one severe thunderstorm, if not a few, are expected to roll across our area.

The biggest threat will likely be wind damage or power outages. Hail up to one inch in diameter is also possible but not expected to be frequent. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Everyone is expected to see rain with this system. Most of West Michigan will at least see a half an inch and many areas will top a full inch, which will be a nice drink of water for lawns and plants.

There are a few communities that might see closer to 3 inches of rain, but that will be the exception instead of the rule.

Showers and storms will be swift to exit on Saturday. Expect a mostly sunny stretch to follow this batch of severe weather and temperatures ramping up closer to 90 next week.

