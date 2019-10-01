September was a warm and wet month in West Michigan. Very preliminary data shows the month was 3.5° warmer than average. In fact, the lowest temperture all month was 48° and that was way back on the 5th. The average low temperature today is 47° and we may not get below 70° overnight (that will change later this week, BTW). We had 10 days that reached 80° with the highest 88° on 9/11.

Drone 8 footage of the storm damage around Belknap Lookout in Grand Rapids Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

September was a wet and stormy month. We had 9 days with thunderstorms – including the storm on Sept. 11 that attacked this apartment building with 100 mph winds. The wind coming up the hill helped to take the roof off this building.

Half the days of September had measurable rain and if you add the three days with a trace of rain, there were only 12 days all month when it didn’t rain. We ended the month with 7.32″ of rain in Grand Rapids, 3.04″ above average. For 2019, Grand Rapids has had 37.58″ of precipitation and that’s 8.58″ above average. All this extra rain is helping to keep lake-levels high.

Sunshine total just 43% – compared to an average of 59% sunshine. The fastest wind gust in G.R. officially was 51 mph on the 11th – that evening there was a swatch of wind damage (50-100 mph winds) from NW of Allendale east thru Kent Co. and then east-southeast into S. Ionia County. We also had a gust to 49 mph on the 3rd.

October starts with a warm day today…but that will change as temperatures slide back a little cooler than average for the end of the week.