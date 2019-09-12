Tens of thousands without power after Wednesday storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storms that slammed into West Michigan Wednesday evening brought down power lines and left tens of thousands of people without service, most of them in areas where conditions were right for tornadoes.

As of around 1 a.m. Thursday, about 48,7000 Consumers Energy customers statewide were without power. The vast majority — more than 31,500 of them — were in Kent County.

Here’s a list of outages by county as of 1 a.m., according to Consumers’ interactive outage map:

Allegan: 1,218

Barry: 2,312

Calhoun: 166

Ionia: 4,907

Kalamazoo: 948

Kent: 31,555

Montcalm: 2,772

Newaygo: 869

Ottawa: 1,988

Consumers spokesman Roger Morgenstern told News 8 Wednesday night that it could be Friday night before power was back to everyone, and also cautioned that more storms in the forecast could delay restoration.

About 8,000 customers in Kent and Ottawa counties lost power because of damage to high-voltage lines. Morgenstern said those lines were the priority and that some of those customers could be back online by Thursday morning.

The storm that hit West Michigan left a path of destruction in its wake, including roofs ripped from buildings in Grand Rapids’ Belknap Lookout neighborhood, trees toppled onto cars and across roads and, of course, downed power lines.

You should always stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, even it it doesn’t look like they are energized. If you see one, call 911 and then Consumers at 800.477.5050.

