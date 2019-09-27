See school closing predictions on woodtv.com this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The winter will bring a new feature on woodtv.com: school closing predictions.

Starting later this year, a map and predictions will be posted on woodtv.com and the app to look ahead to the next school day.

Blake Harms is joining WOOD TV8 to produce the feature on the station’s digital platforms. He has established himself in the digital community for his predictions, which he started doing nearly six years ago while he was a student at Hudsonville High School. He’s a Hudsonville native who is working toward his meteorology degree. Harms gained experience as an intern with Storm Team 8 this summer.

Harms will consult with Storm Team 8 meteorologists each evening as he develops his predictions. His current predictions offer a high, elevated, possible, unlikely and very low forecast. His predictions this winter will be posted by 8 p.m. each evening.

Blake Harms with Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Terri DeBoer and Matt Kirkwood.

As always, viewers can get the official closings by tuning into News 8 Daybreak each morning or click on the closings link on woodtv.com and the WOOD TV8 news app.

Harms can be found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as @wxblakeharms.