The top map shows where there is at least a trace of snow on the ground this (Tue.) morning in the contiguous U.S. The Lower 48 states had a 20.5% snow cover this morning. That compares to 34.6% last year on Jan. 2, 49.0% on 1/2/22 and 46.0% on 1/2/21. For the period that we have a snow cover record (2003-present), there is a U.S. average snow cover of 40.9%. The highest was in 2013 at 65.8%. That was the year we have the big flood on the Grand River. The lowest snow cover was 18.7% the very next year in 2012. That year we had a major heat wave in March that brought all the blossoms out on the fruit trees. They froze out in April and we had virtually no fruit crop that year.

The main reason for the warm pattern this winter in North America has been the El Nino. That’s characterized by the band of warmer than average surface water along the Equator west of South America. However, you can see the warmest water relative to average (in the darker red color) is now pulling away from the coast of South America. I expect this trend to continue and for the El Nino to weaken during late winter and spring.

The map above is the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Jan. 9 – 15. After a couple months of warmer than average weather, we finally have a push of cold air coming down from Canada. First it’ll move into the western U.S., then come eastward into the Great Lakes. This is a summary for a 7-day period. I expect West Michigan to be warmer than average then trend colder than average as we get toward mid-month.

Here’s the corresponding 8-14 day precipitation outlook for January 9-15. Look at all that green – St. Patrick would be impressed. The combination of colder air and above average precipitation would mean snow for much of the Great Lakes and the contiguous U.S. This would be a stormy pattern and with Lake Michigan’s water temp. sitting at 42.5°, that would mean that we could get some significant lake-effect snow.

There is some seasonably cold air up north. Fort Yukon AK had a low temp. of -35F this (Tue.) morning.

This is the latest European model forecast for high and low temperatures for Grand Rapids out to Jan 12. The coldest period will likely come after Jan. 12, but you can see forecast high temperatures are getting back into the 30s, closer to average (average is high temps. in the low 30s). It’ll be colder overall around the Great Lakes once we get a snow cover.

So, winter is coming. As I’ve said – the mid-point of winter temperature-wise is Jan. 20, so we’ve got a long way to go before winter is over.

Happy 2024!