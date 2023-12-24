The top pic. is the South Haven Channel Saturday afternoon (can you find the seagull?). Saturday may have tied for calmest day of the year. I’d have to check with the Storm Team 8 Weather Office and/or the National Weather Service in Gr. Rapids to confirm, but the average wind speed in Grand Rapids on Saturday was just 2.0 mph. The other day in 2023 with a 2.0 mp;h wind speed was Sept. 14.

The average wind speed in Holland on Saturday was 2.0 mph and in Muskegon it was 1.9 mph.

The Muskegon buoy had waves as low as 2.36″ Saturday afternoon and I don’t remember a reading lower than that. On Sept. 14 and throughout the summer, there are a fair number of boats/ships that are stirring up the water a bit.