This thread is starting early. I’m by the pool in Pensacola Beach, Florida. This is what sunrise looked like here. At sunrise it’s 67° and the water temp. is 68°. They have an outdoor pool here that is open all year and heated.

We’ll head down the beach and out on the pier later today.

Also: Amazing Aurora in Iceland. The end of the leap second? I used too tell people that with my extra leap second, I watched all the highlights from the Lions games the past season. They’re a little better now.