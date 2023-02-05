Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park.

Sand Sculptures at Holland State Park – pics. from Kyle Piers

There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30-35 mph at Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s. The cold air moved in for Thursday with temps. falling to 10-15. The wind turned to the north, then back to the southwest and picked up as temps. rose back to the low 30s. Last night (Sat. night), the temperature rose to 40 at the Holland weather station and we had a gust to 40 mph from the southwest.

Pancake ice at the Holland Channel

One more pic. from Kyle at the Holland Channel (he’s on the north side of the Channel at the State Park). Note the circular “pancake ice” in the channel. The Arctic air caused this ice to form fairly rapidly.

South Haven Channel Saturday 2 4 23

Wow! Grand Rapids recorded 79.5% sunshine for the first 4 days of February. We had as many minutes of sunshine in the first four days of February than we had in all 31 days of January combined. Hope this month continues on the sunny side.

Bittersweet Ski Area Saturday

While it will be a little bit warmer today, above freezing, skiing and boarding should still be decent. There could be little mist or drizzle this AM, but mainly trace amounts. Roads should be OK today.