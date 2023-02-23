The San Diego CA National Weather Service has issued their FIRST EVER Blizzard Warning. The Warning will be in effect until 4 pm PST (7 pm EST) for the higher elevations north and northeast of San Diego.

Blizzard Warning in red on the map above.

The Blizzard Warning is in red on the map above. Winter Storm Warnings are in pink and Winter Weather Advisories in darker purple (at the top of the map). There’s also a Wind Advisory for pretty much the entire area for south winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 75 mph near the desert slopes of the mountains.

Graphic from FOX5 in San Diego

The Mammoth Mt. Ski Area reported 8″ of new snow Thursday with the possibility of 2-4 FEET of additional snow by Sunday. The temperature at 9 pm local time was +7 at the base and -1 at the summit. They have already had 414″ of snow this winter.

Snowfall Forecast from the San Diego NWS







San Diego Radar



Gale Warnings are up and waves are expected to increase to 11-16 feet. Southerly cross winds will create dangerous rip currents.

Los Angeles set a record low temperature Thursday – and it was an unusual record low. It occurred around 11 am when a heavy squall moved in. The temperature fell by 10 degrees in less than an hour.