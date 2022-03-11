Salute to the Coast Guard!

Wednesday night, Coast Guard Station Saginaw responded to an overturned vessel off Linwood Marina in Saginaw Bay with 2 people in the water. The #USCG rescue crew launched their SPC-Air boat, rescued the survivors, and transported them to awaiting EMS. Great coordination resulted in the swift response! Video here.

Photo above is from the rescue crew yesterday including the firefighter embarked from Kawkawlin Fire/Rescue Station.

Coast Guard observing where oil spill occurred in New York

Also, last Tuesday, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo received a report of an oil spill from the National

Response Center regarding an oil sheen that was visible in the vicinity of Breitbeck Park and Oswego Harbor

Power LLC facility’s dock March 8, 2022.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo pollution responders and New York Department of Environmental

Conservation responded and remained on scene to monitor the ongoing incident. The responsible party has closed off the area to prevent spread and contracted agencies to assist in the cleanup effort.

And last Sunday: “…call came in regarding possibly 15 people stuck on an ice floe 3 miles off of Gambill’s Marina. Upon re-deploying the crew and arriving on scene, Coast Guard personnel determined that it was a false alarm. The 15 “people” were actually 15 Christmas trees placed in a row on the ice to guide snowmobiles to a popular fishing spot.