Rotary BBQ This PM

Today (Thursday, August 15) is the third and final (for the summer) Comstock Park Rotary BBQ fundraiser. My wife is a member, so I like to give her and the Rotary a plug here on the blog.

Kenowa Hills Students helping with the BBQ

The Comstock Park Rotary (like many service clubs) does a lot of good work in the community. Money from the BBQ goes to give a scholarship to a graduating senior from Comstock Park High School and a scholarship to a graduating senior from Kenowa Hills High School. The C.P. Rotary built and are helping to maintain Grotto Park on the North Side of the Veterans Home on Monroe, NW and with the help of Amway Employees built the new playground in the York Creek Area.

The BBQ is at Dwight Lydell Park in “downtown” Comstock Park on West River Drive, just down the road from 5th/3rd Park, with an easy on and off to US 131. Along with the traditional chicken, they have sausage and ribs. DINNER INCLUDES: Entrée, potato salad, applesauce, roll, butter, and drink. PRICES: ½ Chicken $10, Sausage $9, Rib $13 (half) or $18 (whole).

Bill with “the chicken” and kids at the BBQ

There’s a gazebo with tables, so you can get out of the sun or the rain. k Temperatures are comfortable today. If you’re in the Comstock Park area, they will deliver dinners to your business or home if you like. CONTACT: 616-706-6780 or kgagnon@choiceone.com for advance orders of 10 or more. Delivery offered in the general Comstock Park area. Watch for the Rotary BBQs in your community. Service clubs do a lot of good in local communities and they deserve our support.