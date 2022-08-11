As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 2 or 3 BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Today (Thu.) is the 2nd and last BBQ of the year.

Purdy the Clown at the Rotary BBQ

The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work in the community. Money from the BBQ goes to give a scholarship to a graduating senior from Comstock Park High School and a scholarship to a graduating senior from Kenowa Hills High School. The C.P. Rotary built and are helping to maintain Grotto Park on the North Side of the Veterans Home on Monroe, NW and with the help of Amway Employees built the new playground in the York Creek Area.

Helpers from Kenowa Hills

The BBQ is at Dwight Lydell Park in “downtown” Comstock Park on West River Drive, just down the road from LMCU Park, with an easy on and off to US 131. Along with the traditional chicken, they have sausage and ribs. DINNER INCLUDES: Entrée, potato salad, applesauce, roll, butter, and drink.

Map of Comstock Park showing Dwight Lydell Park

Dwight Lydell Park has just completed a complete makeover. There is a large gazebo where you can eat in the shade. There’s a playground for the kids and a paved walking trail that goes around the park.

August 11-14 is Mill Creek Days in Comstock Park. There’s lots of fun activities, including a free movie in the park, a Saturday parade, the train station (model railroad) will be open. There will be bands and a dog show – lots more in “downtown Comstock Park from Thursday – Sunday.

I will be there at the BBQ around noon to eat and chat with the crowd. There were a couple of nice comments about the blog last time. They’ll be serving all afternoon. If you’re hungry and in the neighborhood stop by and help out the Rotary.