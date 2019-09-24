Road Trip to Wisconsin – Day 4

This was our view looking east over Lake Michigan Monday AM at the Bed and Breakfast we stayed at. It had rained overnight – I heard a couple cracks of thunder. I’m such a weather geek that when I wake up to thunder, I run to the window to see what’s going on and then to the computer to see radar. It was windy and all night long, we heard the waves crashing against the rocky beach below, but the waves subsided at daybreak as the wind turned to the west.

They get up early here! Coffee was ready at 6:15 am and Breakfast was at 8 am. We had “Mexican Quiche” and it was really good! One of the best things about a Bed and Breakfast is that you have breakfast with other couples. Turns out, the four couples there were from four different states. About half of the crowd were retired or current teachers. We had pleasant conversation and then went on our way. We headed north from Algoma.

No frost yet here, so there were many flowers and berries. There was been a lot of rain, so everything was very green.

Migrating Monarch Butterfly

There were many (we saw many dozens if not hundreds) migrating monarch butterflies. This one gave me a pretty pose on a beach we stopped at. We also saw over half a dozen V-shaped wedges of Canada geese – all flying from north to south.

Erosion from high water levels at a county park

We stopped at a wonderful county park. This was the beach…rocks here, not sand. You can see the effect of the high water levels. Part of the bank and some trees have collapsed down into the beach and water. Those are friendly cumulus clouds in the background.

Black swans?

We watched these two waterfowl swim a long distance from north to south. There was a third one that was a block behind the other two. They were pretty far away. That was as close as I could get with my phone. They looked like either dark-colored swans or dark, gray geese.

Sturgeon Bay Channel Lighthouse and Breakwater

This was the south breakwater of the Sturgeon Bay Channel (Lake Michigan side). You could walk out a long ways on the breakwater. I didn’t go all the way out. There were over a hundred gulls, ducks and geese at the end of the breakwater and I didn’t want to disturb them. I didn’t know if there was a connection between the breakwater I was on and the breakwater the pier light on the right was on.

Looking northwest from the south breakwater toward the lighthouse and a passing fishing boat

Here’s the view to the northwest from the south breakwater. You can see the lighthouse, a passing fishing boat, some cirrus clouds at the top of the picture and some stratocumulus just above the trees.

Looking west toward Sturgeon Bay

This pic. was taken a little over a mile west of the last picture…the ship channel connects to Sturgeon Bay. You can see some towering cumulus in the distance. A fishing boat was passing by and I had a short conversation with the guys in the boat. They had caught nothing but seaweed, but were retired and enjoying the day. We then headed over the bridge (in the distance on the left in this pic. up the peninsula.

With all the rain they’ve had here, every temporary creek was flowing. This was one of three creeks I had to run and jump over walking probably no more than a couple blocks.

You can’t see it well in the pic., but there was a waterfall here – only about 2 feet high – but it was making the happiest sound.

Here’s another creek emptying into Lake Michigan

This is another creek emptying into Lake michigan. The water volume was very high and the darker, muddier water from the creek could be seen relatively far out into the lake.

Methodist Church at Jacksonport WI

This Methodist Church at Jacksonport is pretty much the same as it was when it was built in 1892. It has the same pews, the same organ and the same pulpit. Services are held each Sunday from April to October and also on Christmas Eve. Note the tree that has changed color.

Here are some red maple leaves across from the Methodist Church

We have maybe 5-10% color here in Door Co. Wisconsin. Most everything is still green. Here are some red, maple leaves across from the Methodist Church in Jacksonport.

Here are some pretty flowers at the Methodist Church. I do not know what they are…but they were pretty.

Flag showing a pleasant west wind at a county park

We stopped at this little park. There was a pier with a nice flag on the end that had been donated. Because of the high water level, you had to jump about 4 feet to get over some water at the start of the pier. Water had come up over the pier and where there was water, the pier was very slippery. Also there was a lot of gull-droppings on the pier to step around. Beautiful view here.