Road Trip – Day 3

Saturday was Day 3 and our last day off the trip to S. Illinois for a funeral. We actually started for home Friday evening and drove a couple hours east before stopping for the night. The above pic. is probably the highest corn in SE Illnois – over 7 feet tall. The corn here looked much better than the corn farther north, where we have stuggled with a cloudy, cool and wet spring that left may fields to wet to plow/plant.

Ear of corn in SE Illlnois

This was an ear of corn in the same field…there was some sweet corn for sale at a few roadside stands we passed, along with tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and one field of beautiful yellow squash.

Looking up through the corn



My wife suggested this shot…looking up through the corn at a picture-perfect partly cloudy sky – very nice.

Sign entering Hutsonville IL

We stayed overnight in Allendale, Illinois and right up the road was Hutsonville (with a “t”). I thought I was already back home. Allendale was named for a Mr. Allen, who was a railroad official. The population today (est. 458) is almost identical to what it was 100 years ago (451 in 1920). The town has one gas station/convenience store. It’s a bit of a drive to find even a Dollar General Store (which every small town seemed to have). On January 7, 1989, an F4 tornado leveled a good portion of the town of Allendale and injured 55 of its residents. It destroyed the Elementary School.

Hutsonville has a population of 543. In 1890, it had a population of 582. Population peaked in 1900 with 743 residents. It has a bridge over the Wabash River. A coal-fired power plant just north of the downtown was closed in 2011. The town is named for Isaac Hutson, who came to the area in the winter of 1812. The people here were very friendly. When you passed a car, people waved “hello”.

Darwin Township Ill. Cemetery

We noticed every small settlement had a rather large cemetery. This is the Darwin Township Cemetery. Darwin was the county seat back in 1823. Today, the entire township has an estimated population of only 335. We did see a few abandoned houses. The first graves here in the Darwin Cemetery date back to 1828 – people who were born in the 1700s. Some graves have a piece of stone, so weathered that the writing on the stone long since became unreadable. In the cemeteries around here, there are far more graves than people living in these towns today.

GIANT wasp

YIKES! These critters were everywhere! They were really that big. One got in the car and Gayle whacked it with a road map. Every time we stopped the car, there were at least several of these that instantly came and attached themselves to the car. One hung on the windshield until I got past 40 mph. Someone told me they were cicada wasps (I can’t confirm that)…that they seldom sting, but it’s painful when they do. I read that the female cicada wasp knows the sex of the offspring she is soon to deliver (isn’t nature amazing!). She kills and brings 2-3 cicada to her underground nest for each soon-to-be-born female and 1 if it’s a male (they are smaller). There were also giant horseflies down here. They also have quite a bite, I was told.

Soybean field in SE Illinois

This was the best soybean field I saw…and it was huge…seemed endless. Crops like soybeans and corn are planted with much less separation between individual stalks/plants than when I was a boy, increasing the yield per acre.

Sorghum field in SE Illinois

While most of the acreage is planted in corn and soybeans, there were other crops, too. This (I believe) is sorghum. It has leaves similar to corn but a different “tassle” on top. You might be familiar with sorghum molassas. We know that sorgum was grown in Africa over 4,000 years ago. Seventeen of the roughly 25 species of sorghum are native to Australia. The plant can tolerate moderate drought. It’s used for livestock feed, biofuels, beverages and syrup.

Free carwash from irrigation

We got a free carwash from irrigation on the way…some of the heaviest “rain” I’ve ever been in. I watched the two cars behind me do the same thing…totally cleared off the windshield.

Seemingly endless line of buggies in a river bed

I stopped on a bridge to see what seemed like an endless line of buggies moving down a river bed. The water level of the river was low and the river bottom was sandy. Down the road we saw dozens of trailers…seems this was a private gathering of buggy owners, not a rent-for-the day retail excursion.

Inflatable flamingo in swimming pool

Recently, I shared with you the motel with the above ground pool that had an inflatable chicken and the pool with the inflatable duck…today I came upon a pool with an inflatable flamingo near Logansport, Indiana. Just like the pool with the duck, it had tiki lights.

On the sad side…we passed a fair amount of roadkill – almost all of it raccoons. There were buzzards in places. We also had a beautiful buck run across the road in front of us while taking the backroads up through Van Buren County. In Indiana there was a sign advertising Christmas trees for sale…either he’s too early or too late. We had a partly cloudy day, but passed a very brief light shower in N. Indiana and then a shower as we arrived after sunset back in G.R.

Back to work later today (Sun.). Thanks to Ellen, Emily, Matt and Terri for covering for me while I attended the funeral. Have a great week, everybody.