Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday. The Slight Risk Area comes up to Coldwater and Hillsdale, while the Marginal Risk covers areas south of a line from Grand Haven to Saginaw. So, the probability of a severe storm is higher to the southeast and lower to the northwest. SPC says:

Great Lakes: “Organized thunderstorms, including multicellular clusters and supercells, will likely develop during the afternoon along and ahead of a boundary. Severe gusts capable of wind damage and large hail appear to be the primary threats with the stronger storms.”

Rainfall forecast for the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center

Here’s the total rainfall forecast for the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center. Heavier rains can be expected in the East, the South, the Ohio Valley and in western Kansas. Afternoon thunderstorms will occur over the mountains of Arizona and New Mexico. The West Coast and much of TX/OK will remain hot and dry.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for July 26-August 1 from the Climate Prediction Center

Once again the latest 8-14 Day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows ever acre of the contiguous U.S. forecast to be warmer than average…same for most of Alaska (where I will be during this time). I think we’ll be closer to near average here in the Great Lakes. The average high/low for most of July is 83/63. Temperature-wise, July 20 is the midpoint of summer. The warmest 3 months of the year in West Michigan on average is June 5 September – 5. We’ve lost nearly half an hour of daylight since the Summer Solstice back on June 21. The pace of shortening daylight will accelerate as we move into August.