Risk of Severe Storms Tue. PM

This is the Severe Weather Forecast Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/night. We are smack dab in the middle of the Slight Risk Area (in yellow). Grand Rapids even gets a mention at the bottom. SPC says: “

...Great Lakes... Ongoing storms are likely in the morning across the Upper Midwest as a southwesterly LLJ and warm advection regime promote moisture transport and ascent in portions of MN/WI and the western U.P. of MI. A severe risk may accompany this activity mainly in the form of isolated damaging gusts. The northeastern extent of an elevated mixed layer with associated capping will probably overspread parts of the middle MS Valley during the day. Isolated diurnal storms are possible along the front with a hail/wind risk. Farther northeast, the magnitude of destabilization is highly dependent on the convective evolution of a possible MCS moving through the western Great Lakes during the morning. Wind fields will likely strengthen across the destabilizing warm sector during the day which will favor organized storm structures including the possibility for supercells and bowing segments. Refinements in severe probabilities will likely be needed due to mesoscale dependencies influencing the severe thunderstorm outlook.

This event looks similar in some respects to last Thursday…with a line of scattered to solid storms along an advancing cold front. The main threat will be isolated wind damage, thought hail or even a tornado is possible at this point.