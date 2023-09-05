There is a chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon/evening. This would be mainly for a couple of widely scattered wind damage reports (nothing like the 8/24 storms).

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday PM (Sept. 6)

This is the Severe Weather Outlook map from the Storm Prediction Center for Wed. PM/evening. They have a Low or Marginal (level 1) Severe Risk from Lower Michigan down to northern MIssissippi. They say: “…further north into the southern Great Lakes, moderate instability is forecast to develop ahead the cold front by afternoon. As low-level convergence increases along the front and near a surface low into Lower Michigan, a few marginally severe gusts will be possible with the stronger multicells. The isolated wind-damage threat will likely be greatest along the leading edge of the faster-moving short line segments.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday PM, September 5

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Tue. afternoon. You can see that Lower Michigan is in the light green General Thunderstorm Risk Area. So, SPC does expect isolated thunderstorms, but no severe weather. Any storm that does develop this afternoon may contain wind gusts to 30 mph, brief heavy rain and lightning.

ALSO: Today is Sept. 5. In West Michigan, the warmest 3 months of the year are from June 6 to September 5. Today the sunrise comes at 7:11 am and the sunset at 8:10 pm. That gives us 12 hours and 59 minutes of daylight. We have lost 2 hours and 21 minutes of daylight since the Summer Solstice back on June 21. Daylight is shrinking at a relatively rapid rate of 2 minutes and 50 seconds each day. Solar noon is at 1:41 pm and the sun climbs to 54 degrees above the southern horizon. At the Summer Solstice, it climbs to 70.5 degrees above the horizon.