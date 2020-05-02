Wet week pushes Lake Michigan higher

DETROIT (WOOD) — For the fifth-straight month, Lake Michigan remains above the high-water record.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan is starting the month of May two inches above the record set in 1986.

The lake set records in the first four months of the year. We’ll find out what the new April record is next week when the monthly report is released.

“While it has been a dry month for the region, a few significant weather systems observed in the past week have brought precipitation totals a bit closer to average,” the report detailed.

Lake Michigan is up two inches in the past month and remains an impressive 10 inches higher than this time last year. It is nearly three feet above the long-term May average.

The Army Corps forecasts the lake will rise another two inches by June 1.

Here’s a look at the other Great Lakes:

Lake Erie is four inches above the May record (1986).

Lake Superior is four inches below the May record (1986).

Lake Ontario is 18 inches below the April record (2017).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.