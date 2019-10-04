Water levels rose in 3 Great Lakes in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a very wet September for much of West Michigan and the surrounding Great Lakes region. That caused water levels on Lake Michigan to go up again.

The Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its weekly water level update on Friday.

Even though the water levels on all of the Great Lakes are below their highest monthly average of record for October, three of the Great Lakes currently have higher water levels now than in early September.

This is the time of year when water levels on the Great Lakes are declining. Water levels are generally the highest in the summer after the spring runoff and lowest in the winter when most precipitation is on land in the form of ice or snow.

The water levels are still very high on all the Great Lakes, but Lake Erie and Lake Ontario both saw declining water levels through September.

Lake Superior and Lake Michigan-Huron (considered to be the same body of water due to its connection at the Straits of Mackinac) saw rising water levels over the past month.

Lake Michigan-Huron water levels have risen two inches in the past month. That puts the body of water 35 inches higher than the long-term average for October, and 16 inches higher compared to where it was at this time last year.

Despite the small rise in water levels on Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Superior over the past month, all the Great Lakes are forecast to see lower water levels by this time next month.

Lake Michigan-Huron is forecast to fall by two inches.

The drop in water levels should continue through the fall and into the winter.