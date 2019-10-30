State promises fast turnaround for erosion protection

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The state’s environmental agency says it will speed up approval of permits so lakeshore property owners can take action to slow erosion.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said it will OK permits for things like sea walls in a matter of days when homes are threatened. It says it’s also redirecting resources to dealing with erosion problems. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which also has to OK permits, has already promised to do so in 24 hours.

A new webpage, Michigan.gov/HighWater, will have updates on the situation, permitting information and a way to search for contractors. You can also call EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center at 800.662.9278 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and tell the operator you’re looking for information on erosion problems, or email EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov.

EGLE representatives will be at a town hall meeting in Holland Wednesday to answer residents’ questions. That meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at in the city council chambers at Holland City Hall.