South Haven to close marina for boating season

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven will close its Northside Municipal Marina for this year’s boating season after high water levels have compromised its electrical system.

Officials say high water levels have compromised the shore power electric system, which could shock or electrocute someone that has contact with the water.

Crews are expected to make the upgrades this summer, which are expected to cost $300,000.

In a news release, Harbor master and assistant city manager Kate Hosier said she hopes the marina will be open next summer, and the city is working to accommodate longtime slip holders.

Earlier this year, the city reached out to all 97 slip holders at the marina with options like canceling this year’s rental and receiving a full refund or applying this year’s rental to reserve a slip for next year.

Officials warn they may have to delay the opening of its other three marinas from April 15 to May 15 due to elevated water levels.

The city is also seeking guidance from state officials on the impact COVID-19 might have on marinas.