South Haven picks contractor for marina repairs

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven City Council approved a bid of just over $1.5 million Monday to make repairs to the Northside Municipal Marina.

High water levels on Lake Michigan have caused the Black River to swell, submerging electrical components at the city-owned marina and creating the threat of shock or electrocution.

To fix the problem, the city council approved a contract with Midwest Construction Group to install new electric panels, cables, utility lines and new raised walkways over the current docks.

The city will finance $1.75 million for the project. The additional costs will be paid for with an adjustment to city slip rental rates. The council also approved the submission of a grant application to the Michigan Waterways Commission to cover half of the project.

The city has operated the Northside Municipal Marina since 1969. Staff closed it for the season earlier this spring after lethal levels of electrical current were found in the water.