South Haven: Marina repairs could top $1.5M

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency repairs at South Haven’s North Marina could be much more than originally anticipated, city officials say.

High water levels on Lake Michigan and in the Black River channel have made the waters around the marina dangerous. The water has compromised the electrical system, which could lead to electrocution.

At a city council meeting Monday, Assistant City Manager Kate Hosier reported back from the consultant hired to look at what repairs need to be made. The total cost of repairing the marina could reach $1.5 million to $1.7 million.

“Because we would be doing a new system, we would have to have new electric pedestals, new electrical panels, new lines, and then we would protect those lines with C-channels on both sides of the walkway and then build new decking above,” Hosier explained.

The dollar amount previously floated was $300,000.

Hosier will bring more information back to the council at its May 18 meeting.

The marina is expected to be closed through the next year.