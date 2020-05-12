South Haven installs flood barriers as Lake MI continues to rise

The city of South Haven has installed flood barriers to protect water treatment plants as water levels on Lake Michigan continue to rise. (Courtesy South Haven Department of Public Works)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are installing flood barriers near two water treatment facilities in South Haven to protect from rising lake levels.

The barriers will be installed at the wastewater treatment plant located near the intersection of Wells Street and Dunkley Avenue and on South Beach near the water filtration plant, according to a city of South Haven news release.

The HESCO flood barriers were purchased for shoreline protection and flooding control at the two locations. The barriers will remain in place until water levels on Lake Michigan recede, according to the news release.

The city released two maps that show where the barriers will be located.

As of Friday, Lake Michigan was 9 inches higher than the same time last year and 34 inches above the May average, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lake Michigan already set records in the first four months of the year.

The Army Corps treats Lake Michigan and Lake Huron as one lake.

—

Inside woodtv.com:

Rising Waters