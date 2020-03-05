South Haven cancels July fireworks show

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven officials have decided to cancel this year’s Independence Day fireworks show due to high water levels.

The popular display is held July 3 off the city’s north pier. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recorded all-time records for water levels for Lake Michigan in January and February and the agency is predicting it will be eight to 10 inches higher by July.

Those elevated water levels will create higher wave action that will effectively submerge the pier, making it unsafe for the pyrotechnics experts to do the show, according to a news release from the city.

“There is a great deal of logistical complexity that goes into July 3 fireworks, which takes months of planning and coordination to execute. We felt it was important to communicate this decision now so that we didn’t invest time and money into planning an event we won’t be able to host safely,” said City Manager Brian Dissette in the release.

Last year, officials nearly canceled the Fourth of July show due to the water levels. Ultimately, the display did go on as planned.

Officials are considering adding fireworks to the city-wide New Year’s Eve celebration, which includes activities like ice skating, dancing, street performers and laser lights.

“We are considering shifting some of these activities closer to Riverfront Park and adding a fireworks display,” said Scott Reinert, executive director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention & Visitors Bureau in a statement. “This would be a wonderful way to put an exclamation point on the year just wrapping up – and welcoming the new year.”

