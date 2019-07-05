Report: Lake Michigan expected to rise in July

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite receiving 13% more precipitation than normal last month, Lake Michigan did not end up breaking the highest monthly mean water level, the final June report from the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concludes.

Lakes Michigan and Huron were less than an inch shy of the record. Lakes Erie, Ontario and Superior all broke their June mean water level records, which date back as far as 1918.

Photos: Rising water at Lake Michigan beaches

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are currently 31 inches above the long-term average for July. Water levels have risen 4 inches in the past month, and they are forecast to rise another 2 inches in the next month.

Lake Superior’s basin is the only Great Lake that saw below normal rainfall in June. Despite the drier conditions, water levels are still 14 inches above the long-term average for July. Water levels rose 1 inch in the past month on Lake Superior, and they are forecast to rise another 3 inches by this time next month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects water levels on Lakes Erie and Ontario to fall over the next month. Lake Ontario is 35 inches above the long-term average for July, and Lake Erie is 33 inches above the average.

The only lake that has seen falling water levels so far this summer is Lake Ontario, which fell 1 inch over the past month. The end of summer or early fall is the time of year that lake levels generally begin to decline, so we should begin to see falling levels on the rest of the Great Lakes soon.

