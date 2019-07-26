Report: Great Lakes levels to stay steady or fall

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its weekly water level update Friday and water levels on all the Great Lakes are forecast to either hold steady or fall.

Lakes Michigan and Huron had no net change in water levels over the previous month. The body of water is still 31 inches above the long-term average for July, but current forecast levels are below the record high monthly mean for July by 1 inch.

Over the next month, Lakes Michigan and Huron are forecast to fall by an inch.

The water levels on Lake Superior also had no net change over the previous month.

Lake Superior is still 14 inches above the long-term average for July, and it’s forecast to hold steady over the next month.

Lake Erie had a drop of 2 inches over the past month, and the water levels on Lake Ontario decreased by 6 inches. Both lakes are forecast to continue to fall over the next month.

Water levels on the Great Lakes typically peak in the summer and then begin to fall late in the summer or early in the fall.

