Officials eye lakeshore homes before another fall storm

PARK TOWNSHIP. Mich. (WOOD) — Park Township homeowners are once again bracing for significant land loss as a storm is set to bring in big waves Wednesday night.

“We’re expecting significant erosion here,” Park Township Manager Howard Fink said.

The erosion so bad in some areas that the township deemed two homes unsafe for use in early November. One house was torn down last week.

The township is now focusing in on a home next to the property that had to be torn down. Officials say it is also in imminent danger of going into the lake and the threat becomes worse with every big storm.

Township building inspector Chad Warden showed News 8 how dire the situation is at the Lakeshore Drive home on Tuesday.

“Even the sea walls are taking a real pounding,” Warden said as he pointed down toward the lakeshore. “If the lake keeps going up, even the sea walls are going to have a tough time protecting the property.”

Warden has been monitoring the erosion on a weekly basis. He said he is paying particular attention to the homes without sea wall protections, as they’re a lot closer to the edge of the bluff.

“We’re seeing this lakeshore move 5 to 6 feet in a single storm,” Warden said. “(The bluff is) one or two storms from the corner of this building.”

Some homeowners have been able to maintain their properties by installing large rocks and sea walls. The township says it is urging more homeowners to put protections in place now.

“The house is not in danger of falling in today and it probably won’t be even after this storm but subsequent storms, you never know,” Fink said. “We need the homeowner to think about what are the steps she needs to do today.”

Fink said officials expect the erosion to die down when the lake finally freezes; however, they’ll still be hyperaware of the spring thaw and high lake levels that are predicted to follow.

Township leaders say they’ll continue surveying homes over the next few weeks.

