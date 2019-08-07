Norton Shores home atop eroding dune demolished

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Norton Shores home that was on the verge of falling into Lake Michigan has been leveled.

A Norton Shores home is poised to topple into Lake Michigan after erosion problems. (July 25, 2019)

Demolition crews Wednesday tore down the cottage perched atop an eroding dune along Idlewilde Road south of W. Sherman Boulevard.

Lake Michigan’s unusually high water levels helped eat away at the land, exposing part of the home’s foundation and the roots of a tree growing through the deck.

If that tree were to fall, it would’ve pulled down the entire home with it.

Since the homeowners didn’t have enough property to move the home further inland, the city said it had no other choice but to tear down the home.