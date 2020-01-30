Neighbors take proposed seawall battle to court

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A legal battle is brewing along the lakeshore among a group of neighbors who disagree about a project aimed at protecting some cottages from erosion.

A caution sign about erosion in Grand Haven Township. (Jan. 29, 2020)

The neighbors, who are part of the Dunes Homeowners Association in West Olive, want a judge to block the construction of a rock revetment wall that could protect some homes from falling into Lake Michigan. The opponents say it will interfere with their ability to co-use the neighborhood’s shared beach area.

According to court documents obtained by News 8, the two property owners with homes dangling atop a bluff are fighting back, claiming the wall would save their homes from being destroyed while overlapping with a only small portion of the shared area.

The foundation of a home that is dangling from a cliff in a West Olive neighborhood. (Jan. 29, 2020)

News 8 tried to talk to the homeowners that filed the lawsuit, but was asked to leave the property Wednesday.

The defendant homeowners also declined comment because of the ongoing litigation, but said they may share their experience soon.

An Ottawa County Circuit Court judge is expected to settle the matter during a trial set to begin Feb. 4.

