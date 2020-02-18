MI House committee to hear debate on erosion control bill

A house near Montague fell from the top of a bluff along Lake Michigan. (Jan. 2, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A state House committee will hear debate on a bill that would allow temporary control measures to be built along the Great Lakes without going through the permit process.

Senate Bill 714 passed on Jan. 30. If the Committee on Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation approves it, the bill will head to the full House for a vote.

The bill states a building permit for erosion control barriers would no longer be required if homeowners install them at certain depths in reference to lake level values. For Lake Michigan, that is 581.5 feet.

The structure must be constructed by a licensed contractor and the barrier itself must be approved by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy with minimal interference to fish and wildlife.

Record-high water levels on the Great Lakes have caused untold damage around Michigan — to private property, public parks and roads. As of this month, Lake Michigan was 17 inches above the level recorded one year ago.

In December, Pam Stille organized a tour of a Lake Michigan bluff-top neighborhood in part so lawmakers could see the depth of the erosion crisis firsthand. She will be testifying in Lansing at Tuesday’s hearing.

