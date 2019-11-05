Lake Michigan windsurfers dodge erosion debris

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — As officials continue to monitor erosion along the lakeshore, windsurfers have had a prime view of its effects.

“We’ve been surfing up in Muskegon, too, quite a bit and there’s been a lot flooding up there, definitely a lot of erosion. Even the pier’s been falling apart up there,” Joshua Wadlow told News 8 Tuesday.

He and Connor Borg traveled from Rockford to take advantage of the waves at Grand Haven State Park, braving high winds and cold temperatures.

“It’s interesting seeing all of the debris out here,” Borg told News 8. “You see staircases and parts of decks from people’s backyard swept off the sand dunes. It’s very interesting. It’s kind of sketchy though when you have to dodge it out in the water. You’ll be surfing and see a big what they call a dead head, or just a giant chunk of wood out in the water. So that can be frightening at times, but you just kind of avoid those.”

Grand Haven officials previously warned that erosion had unearthed an old well system along the beachfront. Erosion is also being monitored near a water treatment plant in Muskegon. Up and down the lakeshore, residents are worrying their beachfront homes could fall into the water. At least one couple moved their home back farther from the water to prevent it.

“This is the most wicked I’ve seen (the waves) so far,” Michigan native Michael Stetson told News 8.

Visiting from Massachusetts, Stetson and his wife Monique traveled to Grand Haven to see the waves.

“Being out on the end of the pier, watching all the waves just crash up there was super fun,” Stetson added.

Grand Haven officials have posted “Proceed with Caution” signs along the beach to warn residents of scattered debris. Calls to the state park and public works to check on cleanup plans were not returned late Tuesday.